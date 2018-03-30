Salvation Army hosts Good Friday service, plans for outdoor sunrise Easter service

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It’s a day of reflection, prayer and service. The Salvation Army of Conway planned on conducting an open air meeting Friday morning – a tradition dating back to 1865, but unfortunately mother nature had other plans.More >>
In the 1800s, Upper Mill Plantation stretched over 9,000 acres. Today, it is one of the most popular historical wedding locations in Horry County.More >>
Construction is underway for eight new one-bedroom apartments on Carver Street for veterans who are low income and disabled.More >>
The inaugural Wings Over Myrtle Beach Airshow will take place April 28 and April 29 at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has issued its first two food truck permits after city leaders revised the original plan earlier this year.More >>
Seventy-two people were rounded up during Slick John, a 4-day operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport. Here are the names and some of the photographs of those arrested.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
