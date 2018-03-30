Salvation Army hosts Good Friday service, plans for outdoor sunrise Easter service

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It’s a day of reflection, prayer and service. The Salvation Army of Conway planned on conducting an open air meeting Friday morning - a tradition dating back to 1865 - but unfortunately Mother Nature had other plans.

The Good Friday service had to be moved inside to the Salvation Army Worship Center due to rain, but the tradition of open air meetings stands strong.

The founder of the Salvation Army, William Booth would stand on the street corner in East London, preaching the gospel, hoping people would listen. He soon took it to the next level, creating a ministry that would stand strong over 150 years later.

"And so he began the ministry that we now know as the Salvation Army but it was there on the streets, so we always are welcoming of those opportunities to be able to go outdoors and speak to anyone who would want to stop and listen,” said Major David Repass.

If you’re looking for an Easter Sunday church service, you can join the Salvation Army of Conway for a sunrise service at 6:30 am at Springmaid Pier.

