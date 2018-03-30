Inaugural air show coming to Myrtle Beach in April

An inaugural airshow will take place in April in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WIngs Over Myrtle Beach Airshow)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Pilots will take to the skies in the name of entertainment next month along the Grand Strand.

The inaugural Wings Over Myrtle Beach Airshow will take place April 28 and April 29 at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

According to information on the event’s website, headliners include the United States Navy Blue Angels Jet Demonstration Squadron, the USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team and the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team.

A show like this usually takes 18 months to put together, but John Cowman, the president of JLC Airshow Management, said this time it's being organized in four.

Despite the short time frame, Cowman said he's excited for the inaugural event.

"This is a great facility to have this show and being a destination event here and having the chamber of commerce as our presenting sponsor, all those ingredients have … have kind of meshed together very well,” Cowman said. “And yes, they have all the reasons for people to want to come to Myrtle Beach so we're very happy with where we are putting this show together to date."

Cowman expects more than 80,000 people to turn out to see the performances.

For more information about the air show, including a schedule of events, click here.

