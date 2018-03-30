Inaugural air show coming to Myrtle Beach in April

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It’s a day of reflection, prayer and service. The Salvation Army of Conway planned on conducting an open air meeting Friday morning – a tradition dating back to 1865, but unfortunately mother nature had other plans.More >>
Construction is underway for eight new one-bedroom apartments on Carver Street for veterans who are low income and disabled.More >>
The inaugural Wings Over Myrtle Beach Airshow will take place April 28 and April 29 at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has issued its first two food truck permits after city leaders revised the original plan earlier this year.More >>
Someone left a “lovely surprise” of bags of trash at the Murrells Inlet Boat Landing this week, but whoever illegally dumped the trash may be getting a visit from deputies, as they found mail in the trash with an address on it.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead and another person suffered burns after an accident involving a motorhome that caught fire off of I-95 in Colleton County Thursday night.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.More >>
