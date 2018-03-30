Construction underway for apartments for veterans who are low income, disabled

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It’s a day of reflection, prayer and service. The Salvation Army of Conway planned on conducting an open air meeting Friday morning – a tradition dating back to 1865, but unfortunately mother nature had other plans.More >>
Construction is underway for eight new one-bedroom apartments on Carver Street for veterans who are low income and disabled.More >>
The inaugural Wings Over Myrtle Beach Airshow will take place April 28 and April 29 at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has issued its first two food truck permits after city leaders revised the original plan earlier this year.More >>
Someone left a “lovely surprise” of bags of trash at the Murrells Inlet Boat Landing this week, but whoever illegally dumped the trash may be getting a visit from deputies, as they found mail in the trash with an address on it.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead and another person suffered burns after an accident involving a motorhome that caught fire off of I-95 in Colleton County Thursday night.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.More >>
