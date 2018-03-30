Construction underway for apartments for veterans who are low income, disabled

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Myrtle Beach City Spokesperson Mark Kruea said the apartments are mobility accessible on the first floor and have sensory features for sight and hearing on the second floor. (Source: Marissa Tansino)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Construction is underway for eight new one-bedroom apartments on Carver Street for veterans who are low income and disabled.

“We have a very large veterans community in Horry County,” said Kruea, “That’s a great thing that we have so many veterans who live here. We’re trying to provide housing – affordable housing - for that veterans community.”

Joey Smoak, president of the Eastern Carolina Homelessness Organization, said they serve 12 counties in South Carolina and have over 1,000 people on the priority list for different programs. Over 900 of those are in Horry County.

“I hope that this is the first of many new housing developments because of the desire for many of the vets to be in Myrtle Beach,” said Smoak, “In Horry County, to find a safe, clean, affordable one-bedroom unit that will pass a housing quality inspection standards sheet that’s required by HUD is almost impossible.”

Smoak said the need for housing like this far outweighs the supply of funding available.

The housing will be mainly for veterans who are low income and disabled, according to Kruea, however those who don’t technically have a permanent home may be accepted if they apply as well.

“We do require veterans proof so you’ll need your DD 214. There are some income requirements because, again, it is designed to serve the population that is underserved that is not currently in secure housing,” said Kruea.

The city has been involved in similar projects in the past to help provide affordable housing to those who need it.

“We’re excited to be able to be a partner in this,” said Kruea, “We’ve done this for a number of projects here in the community to make sure that – Myrtle Beach is a great place to live, but it’s a little more expensive than perhaps other parts of South Carolina. We want to be able to take care of our veterans community and this is a great step in that direction.”

Kruea said construction is expected to be complete by June 1. Applications will be available April 16.

