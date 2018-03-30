Food trucks begin operating in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has issued its first two food truck permits after city leaders revised the original plan earlier this year.

According to city spokesperson Mark Kruea, the permits were issued to the owners of The Trojan Cow and Kurbside Katering food trucks.

A post on Kurbside Katering’s Facebook page states its permit was received on March 23.

Trojan Cow’s owners posted Thursday to their Facebook page “Permit Number 1 reporting for duty!”

Drew Bascilicato, owner of The Trojan Cow, said his truck will be on Kings Highway on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kurbside Katering will be at Hyatt Buick GMC in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, according to an online calendar from Street Food Finder.com.

It took almost six months from the passage of the ordinance for food trucks to start operating inside the city limits.

According to the original ordinance, each food truck had to partner with a commercial kitchen within the city limits.

That single requirement kept food truck owners from crossing the city line because their commercial kitchen partnerships sat outside of Myrtle Beach, some less than a mile.

Back in January, the city council removed that requirement.

Only six permits are available during this one-year trial period. The city has not made any other changes to the ordinance and are only allowing trucks to operate in designated locations.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.