FIRST ALERT: Bright sun and mild temperatures for Easter weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Beautiful spring weather will build in just in time for the Easter Weekend.

Lingering clouds will quickly clear out of the region tonight as drier and slightly cooler weather moves in. Saturday morning will start off with bright sunshine, but a noticeable drop in temperatures with more readings in the middle 40s across the Pee Dee to the upper 40s to near 50 across the Grand Strand. Winds will be gusty at times through the morning.

Bright sun will shine across the entire area through the day on Saturday. Slightly cooler temperatures will remain in place with the coolest weather closest to the beaches. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle 60s for the Grand Strand and upper 60s to 70 across the Pee Dee.

Easter Sunday starts will sunny skies and slightly cool temperatures. Easter sunrise is at 7:03 AM and temperatures at that time will range from the middle 40s inland and into the upper 40s to near 50 on the beaches.

By Easter afternoon, temperatures will quickly climb into the lower to middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Following the Easter weekend, mild and dry weather will stick around through the first half of next week.

Check out the detailed Easter weekend forecast and an hour by hour forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved