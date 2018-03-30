Litterbug who dumped trash at Murrells Inlet boat landing may be identified by mail left in bags

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The trash was dumped at the Murrells Inlet Boat Landing this week, according to the Georgetown County Government. (Source: Georgetown County Government on Facebook)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Someone left a “lovely surprise” of bags of trash at the Murrells Inlet Boat Landing this week, but whoever illegally dumped the trash may be getting a visit from deputies, as they found mail in the trash with an address on it.

On Thursday, the Georgetown County Facebook page posted an image of several bags of trash dumped on the ground of the boat landing, several of which were open, with trash coming out.

The post states that dumping trash there is illegal, and when it happens, the government reports it and officers will open up the bags to see if there is anything to identify the litterbug, such as mail with an address on it. In this case, they were able to find a piece of mail with an address.

The post implores residents to dispose of their trash properly and legally, and includes a link to information on Georgetown County’s recycling centers.

