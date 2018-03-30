Win Tickets to Myrtle Beach Pelicans games!

Someone left a “lovely surprise” of bags of trash at the Murrells Inlet Boat Landing this week, but whoever illegally dumped the trash may be getting a visit from deputies, as they found mail in the trash with an address on it.More >>
A Florence woman was indicted for embezzling money from the Social Security Administration, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney, South Carolina District.More >>
A 50-year-old Loris man was indicted on federal gun charges and Hobbs Act Armed Robbery in connection with the robbery of a Loris gas station earlier this month, according to officials.More >>
Police are investigating after two masked men reportedly robbed Domino’s Pizza in Little River at gunpoint Wednesday night. According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to the restaurant at 3377 East Highway 9 around midnight.More >>
Four people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 501 in Robeson County near Maxton Thursday night, confirmed an official with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
Students at Goose Creek High School who are unable to wash their clothes at home can get it done at school thanks to a teacher who saw a need for a laundry service.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
Brandon Goderich had to dance for all the wrong reasons. It's an unusual policy inside Professor Jonathan Lowndes' class at the Keiser University campus in Pembroke Pines, FL.More >>
