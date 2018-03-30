Florence woman indicted for embezzling from SSA

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman was indicted for embezzling money from the Social Security Administration, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney, South Carolina District.

Jacqueline Britt-Briggs was charged in a single-count indictment for embezzling, the release states. The maximum penalty she could receive is 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General for the SSA, the release states. The case was assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office.

