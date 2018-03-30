Loris man federally indicted for armed robbery

Someone left a “lovely surprise” of bags of trash at the Murrells Inlet Boat Landing this week, but whoever illegally dumped the trash may be getting a visit from deputies, as they found mail in the trash with an address on it.More >>
A Florence woman was indicted for embezzling money from the Social Security Administration, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney, South Carolina District.More >>
A 50-year-old Loris man was indicted on federal gun charges and Hobbs Act Armed Robbery in connection with the robbery of a Loris gas station earlier this month, according to officials.More >>
Police are investigating after two masked men reportedly robbed Domino’s Pizza in Little River at gunpoint Wednesday night. According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to the restaurant at 3377 East Highway 9 around midnight.More >>
Four people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 501 in Robeson County near Maxton Thursday night, confirmed an official with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
Brandon Goderich had to dance for all the wrong reasons. It's an unusual policy inside Professor Jonathan Lowndes' class at the Keiser University campus in Pembroke Pines, FL.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
