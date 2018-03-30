Loris man federally indicted for armed robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Loris man federally indicted for armed robbery

Fuquan Thompson. (Source: JRLDC) Fuquan Thompson. (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 50-year-old Loris man was indicted on federal gun charges and Hobbs Act Armed Robbery in connection with the robbery of a Loris gas station earlier this month, according to officials.

Fuquan Thompson was charged in a three count indictment with Hobbs Act Armed Robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General, South Carolina District.

The maximum penalty Thompson could face is 27 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com reports that on Monday, March 5, officers responded to Money Saver located at 2449 S.C. 9-Business in regards to an armed robbery, according to the police report.

A victim said the suspect, later identified as Thompson, left on foot heading towards the Loris city limits. Officers reviewed the video surveillance footage, MyHorryNews reports.

"The suspect was also wearing a black mask over his face and brandishing a black and silver in color handgun," the officer said in the report.

The reporting officer gave information on the suspect to his colleague, who later arrived on scene with the suspect. Thompson was positively identified by the victim and taken to the county jail.

