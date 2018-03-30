Four people killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 501 near Maxton - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Four people killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 501 near Maxton

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Four people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 501 in Robeson County near Maxton Thursday night, confirmed an official with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Christopher George Locklear, 44, was a driver in one of the vehicles and one of the four people killed in the crash that happened at about 8:03 p.m. Thursday night, confirmed Trooper Kyle Covington.

One vehicle was traveling east on Highway 501, and the vehicle driven by Locklear was traveling west, Covington said. The vehicle traveling east crossed the center line and struck the vehicle driven by Locklear head on. The eastbound vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch, where it came to rest. Locklear’s vehicle came to rest in the roadway.

A passenger in Locklear’s vehicle was air-lifted to a nearby hospital, Covington said.

Information on the victims in the eastbound vehicle was not yet available, Covington said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

  • Litterbug who dumped trash at Murrells Inlet boat landing may be identified by mail left in bags

    The trash was dumped at the Murrells Inlet Boat Landing this week, according to the Georgetown County Government. (Source: Georgetown County Government on Facebook)The trash was dumped at the Murrells Inlet Boat Landing this week, according to the Georgetown County Government. (Source: Georgetown County Government on Facebook)
    Someone left a “lovely surprise” of bags of trash at the Murrells Inlet Boat Landing this week, but whoever illegally dumped the trash may be getting a visit from deputies, as they found mail in the trash with an address on it.

  • Florence woman indicted for embezzling from SSA

    Social Security Administration. (Source: SSA.gov)Social Security Administration. (Source: SSA.gov)
    A Florence woman was indicted for embezzling money from the Social Security Administration, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney, South Carolina District.

  • Loris man federally indicted for armed robbery

    Fuquan Thompson. (Source: JRLDC)Fuquan Thompson. (Source: JRLDC)
    A 50-year-old Loris man was indicted on federal gun charges and Hobbs Act Armed Robbery in connection with the robbery of a Loris gas station earlier this month, according to officials.

