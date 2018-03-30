Four people killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 501 near Maxton

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Four people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 501 in Robeson County near Maxton Thursday night, confirmed an official with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Christopher George Locklear, 44, was a driver in one of the vehicles and one of the four people killed in the crash that happened at about 8:03 p.m. Thursday night, confirmed Trooper Kyle Covington.

One vehicle was traveling east on Highway 501, and the vehicle driven by Locklear was traveling west, Covington said. The vehicle traveling east crossed the center line and struck the vehicle driven by Locklear head on. The eastbound vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch, where it came to rest. Locklear’s vehicle came to rest in the roadway.

A passenger in Locklear’s vehicle was air-lifted to a nearby hospital, Covington said.

Information on the victims in the eastbound vehicle was not yet available, Covington said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

