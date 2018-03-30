Report: Domino's Pizza robbed by two masked men at gunpoint - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Report: Domino's Pizza robbed by two masked men at gunpoint

By Nick Doria, Producer


HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after two masked men reportedly robbed Domino’s Pizza in Little River at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to the restaurant at 3377 East Highway 9 around midnight. The general manager told police he was standing with two other employees when two men entered and started walking towards him. The report states the general manager began walking towards the men to ask what they were doing when one suspect reportedly pulled a gun out, “cocked it” and said “where’s the money at.”

The suspects allegedly ordered the employees into an office and stole an undisclosed amount of money from a safe and cash register before fleeing; the employees' cell phones were also taken by the suspects. The cell phones were located behind the restaurant and run for DNA evidence. Police also requested surveillance footage from the district manager.

One suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds last seen wearing sweat pants, a hoodie and a mask. The second suspect is described as a black male about 6 feet, 5 inches tall weighing between 135 and 145 pounds, last seen wearing sweats, a mask, a beanie and windbreaker. According to the report, the second suspect was also carrying a book bag.

Call HCPD if you have any information regarding this incident.

