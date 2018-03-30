Two men charged with sexually assaulting a minor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men are under arrest after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor between January 2015 and September 2016 at home on Greens Boulevard.

Bryan Jose Lopez-Santos, 27, has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16. Dodanim Lopez-Santos, 22, has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, the victim walked into police headquarters and reported the alleged assault on February 22.

This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News as we work to learn more.

