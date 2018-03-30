2 Horry County men indicted for illegal re-entry into the U.S.

Two men are under arrest after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor between January 2015 and September 2016 at home on Greens Boulevard. Bryan Jose Lopez-Santos, 27, has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16.More >>
Two Horry County residents were charged in single-count indictments for illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney General, District of South Carolina.More >>
Heads up Florence County drivers – all lanes of the southern section of SC-51 in Florence County will be closed to traffic beginning on April 9, according to the SCDOT.More >>
Conway Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who took someone else’s ATM card that was left at an ATM in Conway. Conway Police shared an image of the person who took a card from the ARM at 1610 Church Street in Conway.More >>
The Marion Rural Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home in Marion County Friday morning. Residents got out of the double-wide mobile home on Captain Court safely, according to Facebook posts from the department.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Police were called to the 7-11 in the 6100 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a robbery. The suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Devonte Bates, tried to buy tobacco products but was turned away for lack of identification, according to police.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
