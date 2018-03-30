2 Horry County men indicted for illegal re-entry into the U.S. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 Horry County men indicted for illegal re-entry into the U.S.

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two Horry County residents were charged in single-count indictments for illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney General, District of South Carolina.

Cesar Omar Torres-Santiesteban and Rafael Altamirano-Ruiz were each charged with the Title 8 violation, and each could receive a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment and fines of up to $250,000, the release states.

The cases were investigated by the ICE-Enforcement Removal Operations and assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office for prosecution.

