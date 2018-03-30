Southern section of SC-51 in Florence Co. to close April 9 for r - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Southern section of SC-51 in Florence Co. to close April 9 for road work

Google Map showing the section of SC-51 that will be temporarily closed. (Source: Google Maps) Google Map showing the section of SC-51 that will be temporarily closed. (Source: Google Maps)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Heads up Florence County drivers – all lanes of the southern section of SC-51 in Florence County will be closed to traffic beginning on April 9, according to the SCDOT.

The SC-51 road section will be closed for about 3.7 miles from W. Turner Gate Road to Seven Mile Road, the SCDOT news release states. The closure is required to complete box culvert placement work, and is expected to reopen to traffic on May 7, weather permitting.

During the closure, motorists are urged to use W. Turner Gate road, Kennedy Haines Road, and W. Seven Mile Road. The SCDOT release provides detailed instructions on detours for motorists:

If traveling on SC 51 northbound from Pamplico, continue by turning right onto W. Seven Mile Road and turn left onto Kennedy Haines Road, left onto W. Turner Gate Road, and then right onto SC 51 to continue on SC 51 northbound.  If traveling southbound on SC 51, turn onto left onto W. Turner Gate Road, turn right onto Kennedy Haines Road, turn right onto Seven Mile Road, and then left onto SC 51 to continue traveling on SC 51 southbound.  Local traffic will have access during the detour.

