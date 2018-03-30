Police looking for person who took another person's card from AT - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police looking for person who took another person's card from ATM in Conway

Image of the person who took at ATM card that police said belongs to another person. (Source: Conway Police) Image of the person who took at ATM card that police said belongs to another person. (Source: Conway Police)
Image of the older model Dodge Durango driven by the subject. (Source: Conway Police) Image of the older model Dodge Durango driven by the subject. (Source: Conway Police)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who took someone else’s ATM card that was left at an ATM in Conway.

Conway Police shared an image of the person who took a card from the ATM at 1610 Church Street in Conway. The person is seen driving an older model Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information on the person in the photograph is asked to contact Detective Rhodes at 843-248-1790.

