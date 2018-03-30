Largest women's only tennis tournament in North America, underway in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News Anchor Michael Maely is in Charleston and attending the Volvo Car Open, the largest women's only tennis tournament in North America.

The Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s only tennis tournament in North America.

Every April, Charleston welcomes 90,000 spectators and more than 100 world-class, women athletes to participate in the excitement of the Volvo Car Open. Records are broken and memories are made as extraordinary tennis stars take Stadium Court to compete for the coveted title of the Open.

The event not only offers world-class tennis, but also hosts a wide-variety of other activities throughout the week long tournament. In between matches, attendees can enjoy shopping in the Merchandise Tent or tasting some of the unique Charleston cuisine offered at one of the many dining locations onsite. Not to mention visiting the various sponsor booths to enter to win prizes and giveaways galore, or facing off against the fast serve machine to see if you can return a serve like the pros.

The Volvo Car Open invites you to join us in 2018 to celebrate the event's 46th tournament and become a part of tennis history.

For more information on the Volvo Car Open, call (800) 677-2293, email info@volvocaropen.com, Facebook (Volvo Car Open), Twitter (@VolvoCarOpen) or Instagram (@VolvoCarOpen).

http://www.volvocaropen.com/

