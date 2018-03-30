Largest women's only tennis tournament in North America, underway in Charleston

Longer days and warmer weather are making a comeback. That also means it's the season for backyard barbeques and other yard work. This is the time of year where people usually begin to pull out all the gas-powered equipment that's been stored since last year. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says anytime you haven't used equipment in a while, make sure to go through the general maintenance process before you use it for the first time.More >>
WMBF News Anchor Michael Maely is in Charleston and attending the Volvo Car Open, the largest women's only tennis tournament in North America.More >>
Temperatures this morning are cool, but overall it’s a nice quiet morning. A north wind will keep it breezy this afternoon and keep temperatures locked into the low 60s for highs across the area. More clouds arrive Friday but rain chances remain slim.More >>
Shaw Air Force Base detonated ordnance in the Carolina Forest area Wednesday morning, an official with Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed. HCFR spokesman Mark Nugent said they received several citizen calls about an explosion heard and felt in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Potholes are becoming a major problem here in South Carolina, with many forming here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. In just the first three months of this year, Marlboro County has seen nearly 900 more potholes than the same time last year.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
In hopes his missing daughter might step into his car as a passenger, the girl’s father worked as a driver for a ride-hailing service before the two were finally reunited.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
