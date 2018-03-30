Police seeking to locate five shoplifting suspects - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seeking to locate five shoplifting suspects

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD) The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD)
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD) The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD)
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD) The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD)
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD) The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD)
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD) The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects.

Police believe the suspects shoplifted multiple items from the Old Navy at the Tanger Outlets on North Kings Road.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCU students to host 'Horry Hope' opioid awareness event on Saturday

    CCU students to host 'Horry Hope' opioid awareness event on Saturday

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:49 AM EDT2018-03-30 11:49:37 GMT
    Horry Hope opioid awareness eventHorry Hope opioid awareness event

    The most opioid deaths in the state happen right here in Horry County, according to state officials. Two students at Coastal Carolina University are leading an initiative, hoping to turn the problem around.

    More >>

    The most opioid deaths in the state happen right here in Horry County, according to state officials. Two students at Coastal Carolina University are leading an initiative, hoping to turn the problem around.

    More >>

  • Authorities locate missing inmate who walked off job site in Effingham

    Authorities locate missing inmate who walked off job site in Effingham

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:49 AM EDT2018-03-30 11:49:12 GMT
    Devin Johnson (Source: SCDC)Devin Johnson (Source: SCDC)

    Police are looking for an inmate who walked off a job site in Effingham, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

    More >>

    Police are looking for an inmate who walked off a job site in Effingham, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

    More >>

  • Police seeking to locate five shoplifting suspects

    Police seeking to locate five shoplifting suspects

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 11:21:37 GMT
    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD)The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD)
    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD)The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD)

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects. Police believe the suspects shoplifted multiple items from the Old Navy at the Tanger Outlets on North Kings Road.

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects. Police believe the suspects shoplifted multiple items from the Old Navy at the Tanger Outlets on North Kings Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly