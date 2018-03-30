Police seeking to locate five shoplifting suspects

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects.

Police believe the suspects shoplifted multiple items from the Old Navy at the Tanger Outlets on North Kings Road.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS.

