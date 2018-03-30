Authorities locate missing inmate who walked off job site in Effingham

The most opioid deaths in the state happen right here in Horry County, according to state officials. Two students at Coastal Carolina University are leading an initiative, hoping to turn the problem around.More >>
date 2018-03-30

The most opioid deaths in the state happen right here in Horry County, according to state officials. Two students at Coastal Carolina University are leading an initiative, hoping to turn the problem around.More >>
Police are looking for an inmate who walked off a job site in Effingham, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying five shoplifting suspects. Police believe the suspects shoplifted multiple items from the Old Navy at the Tanger Outlets on North Kings Road.More >>
This morning is starting off mild with showers moving in to the Pee Dee throughout the morning. Rain and a quick moving line of thunderstorms moves through the Grand Strand midday through the afternoon.More >>
Marion County welcomed DMA Sales, a North Carolina-based auto parts manufacturer, as the company expands their business with a new facility off Highway 76 in Mullins.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.More >>
The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>