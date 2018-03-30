Authorities locate missing inmate who walked off job site in Effingham

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police have located an inmate who walked off a job site in Effingham, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Devin Johnson went missing at about 4:50 a.m. Friday. At about 7:05 a.m. Friday, Johnson was located in Effingham, SCDC says. Johnson is assigned to the Palmer Pre Release Center, a minimum security facility in Florence.

Records show Johnson is serving a ten year sentence for second degree burglary.

