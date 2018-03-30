FIRST ALERT: Rain, showers for part of the day before clearing skies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is starting off mild with showers moving in to the Pee Dee throughout the morning. Rain and a quick moving line of thunderstorms moves through the Grand Strand midday through the afternoon. Rain clears the coast by the evening setting us up for a beautiful weekend. Highs today will hit the mid to upper 70s.

The Easter weekend will start off with just slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday with readings in the upper 60s to near 70. Sunrise services on Easter morning will see clear skies and temperatures near 50. By Easter afternoon, beautiful spring sunshine will boost temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.

