Georgetown teen found guilty of four counts of attempted murder

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown teen will spend 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of attempted murder, among other charges.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office,18-year-old Tyshaun Bessellieu was found guilty of four counts of attempted murder; one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and a number of other charges.

In August 2016, police were called to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where there was a woman who suffered a gunshot wound after an argument at a bar with the defendant, the release stated.

The victim and three friends left the bar and returned to her home in Georgetown. Bessellieu rode by the house and about 20 minutes later, the four reported they saw someone walk across the field from the home and then heard four to five gunshots, according to the release.

All four tried to run into the home, but the victim was struck in the chin.

Bessellieu was found a few hours later by police and officers recovered a 40-caliber pistol, ammunition, 29 baggies of marijuana and prescription pills.

The gun seized from Bessellieu's possession matched shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, according to tests by the State Law Enforcement Division.

