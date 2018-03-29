New business brings jobs to Marion County

DMA Sales and Marion County leaders cut the ribbon for the new facility. (Source: WMBF News)

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - Marion County welcomed DMA Sales, a North Carolina-based auto parts manufacturer, as the company expands their business with a new facility off Highway 76 in Mullins.

This 300,000-square-foot facility is the largest distribution center for the company so far.

The company manufactures shocks and struts for customers, including Nissan and O’Riley Auto Parts, averaging 15 containers of automotive parts every week.

They will use the new facility to store and supply those automotive parts to customers.

A $5 million investment, the new facility will bring DMA Sales’s staff to 34 full-time employees over the next several months.

John Treece, president and CEO of DMA, said he was attracted to the area for a number of reasons, including access to the new Dillon port.

“Because a lot of our products come in through the Charleston port, this will be so much more convenient bringing products here and (the) final thing is Marion County is a great workforce here and people that are ready to go to work,” Treece said.

With DMA Sales bringing more than 30 full-time jobs to its facility in Mullins, county leaders believe the job growth is exactly what the area needs.

“I am thrilled. It’s an exciting day for Marion County,” Treece said. “It’s certainly going to put a lot of people to work, and based on their growth over the past 10 years, we expect that they will continue to grow, which means even more jobs.”

Right now, the unemployment rate for Marion County is 7.7 percent, one of the highest in South Carolina. The county, especially Mullins, has been hit hard over the past several years, with Hurricane Matthew causing a blow to the community’s morale.

“I think a lot of people have been discouraged, so I think this day and bringing DMA here is a ray of sunshine that I think show that things are looking up,” Treece said.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.