Nichols woman returns to rebuilt home once destroyed by Hurricane Matthew

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – A Nichols woman was reunited Thursday with the home she grew up in after it was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.

For almost a year and a half, Dianna Owens has been living with her sister in Dillon.

Thanks to help from the town of Nichols, Palmetto Disaster Recovery and Brethren Disaster Ministries, Owens’s home has been rebuilt. It was an endeavor that volunteers spent a lot of time on.

Owens applied to have her home rebuilt after Matthew destroyed it. She said she had to go through lots of paperwork and waiting, but her patience paid off Thursday.

Family, friends and volunteers who helped rebuild the home gathered in front of it to celebrate Owens’s homecoming. She said she can’t thank the volunteers enough.

“It’s a jubilant experience,” Owens said. “I am so overjoyed, so thankful and grateful to be returning to my home.”

Mayor Lawson Battle was at the event. He said 11 homecomings similar to the one on Thursday have happened, and four more are on the way as the town of Nichols continues to recover from Hurricane Matthew.

