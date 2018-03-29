This is Carolina: After fall from grace, restaurant employee now sings ‘Amazing Grace’

We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.More >>
The missing man at the center of a massive search Thursday in the Carolina Forest area has been found dead, according to the coroner's office.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a 2016 hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.More >>
A 77-year-old Robeson County woman appears to have died of smoke inhalation while burning yard debris, according to Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey.More >>
Conway police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.More >>
Bennettsville police charged a man with a number of counts after an alleged assault led to a brief standoff with police.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
