Myrtle Beach man sentenced in fatal 2016 hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a 2016 hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Laurence Flanegan pleaded guilty to hit and run, duties of a driver involved in an accident with death.

On Thursday, Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Flanegan to eight years in prison, which was suspended to 18 months, according to information from the solicitor’s office. The defendant was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine plus court costs.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Flanegan, 55, was booked at 12:14 p.m. Thursday.

Once released from prison, Flanegan will serve four years on probation. He received credit for time already served.

The crash happened on Jan. 30, 2016 on Holmestown Road. Vincent Gimeno was traveling on a bicycle and was struck by a 2004 Toyota SUV driven by Flanegan.

Gimeno died days later at Grand Strand Medical Center.

