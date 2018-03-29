Robeson County woman, 77, dies after burning yard debris, according to sheriff

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A 77-year-old Robeson County woman appears to have died of smoke inhalation while burning yard debris, according to Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey.

Sealey said the woman, who lived alone at her home on Lewis Farm Road in the Shannon community, was outside burning some shrubbery when the fire got away from her and burned a barn on the property.

The sheriff added the woman looks to have died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters with the Shannon Volunteer Fire Department and the Lumber Bridge Fire Department responded.

