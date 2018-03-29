Police: Missing 16-year-old Conway girl could be in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Lana Nicole Small was last seen in the area of Spivey Alley in Conway on March 23 around 5 p.m.

Small was last seen wearing jeans, a blue sweatshirt and Nike shoes. She may be in the Myrtle Beach area, according to police.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.