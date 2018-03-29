Bennettsville man faces numerous charges after woman reports being assaulted

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Bennettsville police charged a man with a number of counts after an alleged assault led to a brief standoff with police.

According to a press release from the Bennettsville Police Department, officers went to a home on Wallace Circle around 7 a.m. Thursday after reports came in that a woman was assaulted.

Officers determined the woman was assaulted inside the home and held against her will while she was with a minor child.

The victim was able to escape the home and call police once the suspect went to sleep, the release stated. Officers tried to get the man to come to the door, but he reportedly did not respond.

“Members of the Special Operations Response Team were then called to respond to the scene and were able to talk (the) suspect out of the residence without incident,” the release stated.

A search warrant was obtained and officers allegedly found weapons and drugs inside the home.

Tramayne Quick was charged with first-degree domestic violence, kidnapping, unlawful conduct toward a child, possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within half a mile of a playground, according to police.

Quick is also wanted out of Horry County for failure to appear on a gun charge, and is wanted by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

