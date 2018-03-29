Fire crews battling brush fire at Marion County Landfill

A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Four people are under arrest after burglarizing a residence on Ousleydale Road Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Fire crews are battling a brush fire at the Marion County Landfill in Mullins, according to a tweet from the Marion Rural Fire Department. Mullins Fire Rescue, Temperance Fire Department, Marion City Fire Department, Horry County Fire and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Edward Smith, 78, was last seen Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.More >>
A Johnsonville woman was arrested Monday after allegedly hitting a child with a cord earlier this month. Brittney Lynn Parker, 28, is charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.More >>
