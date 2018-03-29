Fire crews battling brush fire at Marion County Landfill

Fire crews are battling a brush fire at the Marion County Landfill in Mullins (Source: Viewer submitted photo)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews are battling a brush fire at the Marion County Landfill in Mullins, according to a tweet from the Marion Rural Fire Department.

Mullins Fire Rescue, Temperance Fire Department, Marion City Fire Department, Horry County Fire and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

