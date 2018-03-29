Burglary suspect hospitalized after being shot by Darlington Co. homeowner

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Four people are in custody after burglarizing a residence on Ousleydale Road Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects was shot by the homeowner during the burglary.

The suspect who was shot is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. The suspect’s injuries are unknown at this time.

