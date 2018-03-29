Deputies: Woman arrested for child neglect after hitting child with cord

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Johnsonville woman was arrested Monday after allegedly hitting a child with a cord earlier this month.

Brittney Lynn Parker, 28, is charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.

According to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies responded to Johnsonville Elementary School on March 15 after the school nurse informed the principal of a possible case of child abuse. The principal was told the child had several bruise marks on her waist and buttocks. Deputies say the child told the principal Parker had beat her with a cord. The report states that after becoming aware of the child’s injuries, the principal contacted the school guidance counselor who called DSS.

Parker was arrested on a child neglect warrant without incident and taken to the Florence County Detention Center. Online records show Parker was released Tuesday on $5,000 surety bond.

