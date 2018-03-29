Restaurant Scorecard: From American to Italian, high scores this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you're craving burgers, Italian or southern cooking, we've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Looking for contemporary American Italian cuisine? Travinia at 4011 Deville Street in The Market Common kicks of this week's scorecard. State health inspectors gave them an 88 out of 100 at a recent inspection.

They said the facility was missing a certified food protection manager certificate and some food was stored at improper temperatures. Also, cooked chicken and lasagna was missing a use-by date.

If you're in the mood for southern cooking, Paula Deen's Family Kitchen over at 1202 Celebrity Circle at Broadway at the Beach got a 94 out of 100.

Inspectors took off points for some food not being held at proper temperatures. They also noted that an ice scoop and dish washer were not within required specs.

Hamburger Joe's at 712 48th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach got a near-perfect 98 out of 100 this week. They advertise that they've been serving the best and most affordable burgers and wings along the Grand Strand since 1989.

Inspectors took off two points for wings that were not thrown out after being cooled and reheated.

Mojitos Bar and Grille opened up in January at the former Boom Boom Wine Room location at 7713 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant advertises American, Caribbean and Cuban cuisine.

A recent follow-up inspection earned them a perfect 100 after a previous score of 89.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.