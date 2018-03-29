Wanted man who struck police vehicle in Surfside while evading c - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Wanted man who struck police vehicle in Surfside while evading capture arrested in NC

By Nick Doria, Producer
Keven Renaldo Jones (Source: New Hanover County Detention Center)
Police on scene of the incident in Surfside Beach (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The wanted fugitive who struck a police car while evading capture in Surfside Beach Tuesday has been captured in North Carolina.

Keven Renaldo Jones, 40, was arrested Wednesday night at the America Best Value Inn on Market Street in Wilmington, North Carolina, according to Brad Dorn with the U.S. Marshals Office. Dorn confirms Jones was apprehended by U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force members in South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as the Wilmington Police Department.

Jones was wanted by Myrtle Beach police for unlawful carrying of a gun and felony possession of a weapon, Dorn says. It is not known at this time if charges will be filed against Jones for striking the police car, which was driven by an Horry County Police officer with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is currently being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center while awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

