Tickets on sale for 12th annual Trio Dinner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tickets are on sale for the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s 12th annual Trio Dinner.

The event will be held on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center. According to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach, the Trio Dinner is a culinary arts mentorship program that pairs a professional chef with two students, one in high school and one in college. Each trio will then showcase its unique cuisine. Live entertainment and a silent auction benefiting hospitality educational programming will also be included.

