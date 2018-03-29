SC students could have harder time achieving lottery scholarships

Tickets are on sale for the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s 12th annual Trio Dinner. The event will be held on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center.More >>
$274 million sounds like a lot of money, but when you're dividing it up between so many high school students in the state, it becomes less and less. Now, changes could be coming to the state's lottery scholarship program.More >>
This morning is starting off great with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. We’ll watch out for fog this morning, but for the most part it’s a beautiful day. Temperatures reach the lower 80s for most inland areas and well into the 70s along the Grand Strand.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Edward Smith, 78, was last seen Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.More >>
Tucked way in the back roads of Dillon County lies 20 acres of land. Just off Highway 9 on Race Track Road, there's a speedway with an old name, anticipating new beginnings.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
