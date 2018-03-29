FIRST ALERT: Sunshine, record-warmth for your Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is starting off great with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. We’ll watch out for fog this morning, but for the most part it’s a beautiful day.

Temperatures reach the lower 80s for most inland areas and well into the 70s along the Grand Strand. Temperatures right along with beach will be a bit cooler as a strong sea breeze develops by the early afternoon.

A cold front will approach the region on Friday and bring thickening clouds and a brief risk of showers and storms. A fast moving band of showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the area during the mid to late afternoon hours on Friday and quickly move off shore by Friday evening. Friday's high temperatures will climb into the lower 70s. The Easter weekend will start off with just slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday with readings in the upper 60s to near 70.

Sunrise services on Easter morning will see clear skies and temperatures near 50. By Easter afternoon, beautiful spring sunshine will boost temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.

