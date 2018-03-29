FIRST ALERT: Sunshine, record-warmth for your Thursday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Sunshine, record-warmth for your Thursday

Source: WMBF First Alert Weather Source: WMBF First Alert Weather
Source: WMBF First Alert Weather Source: WMBF First Alert Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is starting off great with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. We’ll watch out for fog this morning, but for the most part it’s a beautiful day. 

Temperatures reach the lower 80s for most inland areas and well into the 70s along the Grand Strand. Temperatures right along with beach will be a bit cooler as a strong sea breeze develops by the early afternoon. 

A cold front will approach the region on Friday and bring thickening clouds and a brief risk of showers and storms.  A fast moving band of showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the area during the mid to late afternoon hours on Friday and quickly move off shore by Friday evening. Friday's high temperatures will climb into the lower 70s. The Easter weekend will start off with just slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday with readings in the upper 60s to near 70. 

Sunrise services on Easter morning will see clear skies and temperatures near 50. By Easter afternoon, beautiful spring sunshine will boost temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Tickets on sale for 12th annual Trio Dinner

    Tickets on sale for 12th annual Trio Dinner

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-29 11:32:03 GMT
    Tickets are on sale for the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s 12th annual Trio Dinner (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page)Tickets are on sale for the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s 12th annual Trio Dinner (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page)
    Tickets are on sale for the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s 12th annual Trio Dinner (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page)Tickets are on sale for the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s 12th annual Trio Dinner (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page)

    Tickets are on sale for the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s 12th annual Trio Dinner. The event will be held on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

    More >>

    Tickets are on sale for the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s 12th annual Trio Dinner. The event will be held on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

    More >>

  • SC students could have harder time achieving lottery scholarships

    SC students could have harder time achieving lottery scholarships

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-03-29 11:18:44 GMT
    South Carolina students counting on state-funded scholarships to help pay for college tuition might soon find that money harder to get (Source: WMBF News)South Carolina students counting on state-funded scholarships to help pay for college tuition might soon find that money harder to get (Source: WMBF News)
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    $274 million sounds like a lot of money, but when you're dividing it up between so many high school students in the state, it becomes less and less. Now, changes could be coming to the state's lottery scholarship program.

    More >>

    $274 million sounds like a lot of money, but when you're dividing it up between so many high school students in the state, it becomes less and less. Now, changes could be coming to the state's lottery scholarship program.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Sunshine, record-warmth for your Thursday

    FIRST ALERT: Sunshine, record-warmth for your Thursday

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-29 09:49:45 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    This morning is starting off great with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. We’ll watch out for fog this morning, but for the most part it’s a beautiful day. Temperatures reach the lower 80s for most inland areas and well into the 70s along the Grand Strand.

    More >>

    This morning is starting off great with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. We’ll watch out for fog this morning, but for the most part it’s a beautiful day. Temperatures reach the lower 80s for most inland areas and well into the 70s along the Grand Strand.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly