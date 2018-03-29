Search suspended for missing 78-year-old man in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is still seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man after search operations concluded for the day Thursday afternoon.

Edward Smith, 78, was last seen Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Smith was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with paint on it, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes. Police say Smith has a tattoo of a buzzard on his right upper arm.

Multiple agencies were conducting search operations for Smith behind the Carolina Forest Library on Carolina Forest Boulevard Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted that HCFR, Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, and the Horry County government were searching for the missing man.

Horry County Police asked residents to avoid the area around the library, including the park, while officials search for Smith.

Search operations were concluded by HCPD Thursday afternoon at about 2:50 p.m., but they said the investigation remains active.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of Plantation Lakes or The Farm with a home surveillance camera to please contact dispatch at 843-248-1520 so they can review the footage for Smith.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call police at 843-248-1520.

