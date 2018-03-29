Police need your help locating missing 78-year-old man

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Edward Smith, 78, was last seen Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Smith was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with paint on it, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes. Police say Smith has a tattoo of a buzzard on his right upper arm.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call police at 843-248-1520.

