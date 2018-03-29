Multiple agencies searching for missing 78-year-old man in Carolina Forest

A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
The wanted fugitive who struck a police car while attempting to evade capture in Surfside Beach Tuesday has been captured in North Carolina. Keven Renaldo Jones, 40, was arrested Wednesday night at the America Best Value Inn on Market Street in Wilmington, North Carolina, according to Brad Dorn with the U.S. Marshals Office.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Edward Smith, 78, was last seen Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.More >>
It's taken some 20 years to get to where we are in today's opioid epidemic. While it's an issue nationally, we are feeling it's devastating effects here at home, too. In a WMBF News investigation, Kaitlin Stansell talked to doctors, lawmakers and patients who all have their own unique ideas about how to fight this battle.More >>
Tickets are on sale for the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s 12th annual Trio Dinner. The event will be held on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
Vicki Momberg, a white woman, was sentenced for abusing black police officers in 2016.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
