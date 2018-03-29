Multiple agencies searching for missing 78-year-old man in Carol - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Multiple agencies searching for missing 78-year-old man in Carolina Forest

Edward Smith (Source: HCPD) Edward Smith (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Edward Smith, 78, was last seen Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Smith was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with paint on it, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes. Police say Smith has a tattoo of a buzzard on his right upper arm.

Multiple agencies were conducting search operations for Smith behind the Carolina Forest Library on Carolina Forest Boulevard Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted that HCFR, Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, and the Horry County government were searching for the missing man.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call police at 843-248-1520.

