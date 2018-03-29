Missing 78-year-old man found dead in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The missing man at the center of a massive search Thursday in the Carolina Forest area has been found dead, according to the coroner's office.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden confirmed that 78-year-old Edward Smith was found dead by public safety officials involved in the search. The investigation revealed no foul play and an autopsy will not be performed, she added.

Smith was last seen Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.

Multiple agencies conducted search operations for Smith behind the Carolina Forest Library on Carolina Forest Boulevard Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted that HCFR, Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, and the Horry County government also assisted in the search.

Horry County Police asked residents to avoid the area around the library, including the park, while officials searched for Smith.

Search operations were concluded by HCPD Thursday afternoon at about 2:50 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.