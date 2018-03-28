Teen charged with threatening students on Loris school bus after soccer game

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris teen remained in jail Wednesday night following his arrest on a number of charges stemming from an incident last week on a Loris High School bus.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Zachary Jamaine Jordan, 18, is charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault and battery, disturbing schools and two counts of petit larceny.

His bond was set at $11,000.

According to an incident report from the Loris Police Department, the bus was heading back to Loris High School on Friday following a soccer game. The suspect reportedly discovered that his gold chain with the initials “CBG” was missing and he made all the students empty their bags so he could search for it.

Once back at school, the suspect allegedly wouldn’t let anyone off the bus until his chain was returned and threatened to “beat anyone down” who tried to leave, the report stated.

“It was reported that the subject threatened to shoot the students/victims, ‘because it did not matter to him,’” according to the report.

When the necklace wasn’t found, the students were asked to give the suspect personal items to replace the chain, valued at $500.

The coach tried to intervene, but the suspect pushed him out of the way and threatened to hit him, according to the report.

Jordan also allegedly threatened to fight the parents who were waiting for their children and take their personal belongings.

Once the suspect got off the bus, he went up to six players and demanded they empty their pockets, the report stated. He then reportedly took six cellphones.

At this point, the coach called police and the suspect gave the phones back before leaving the property.

Later, the suspect texted the coach a message that said, “I need 500 in my pocket next week or I’m pushing the situation me & my whole family coming out there,” according to the report.

