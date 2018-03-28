Time is up for residents at Wedgefield mobile home park

The president of the board of directors of the Grand Strand Humane Society announced her resignation during a Wednesday night meeting.More >>
The president of the board of directors of the Grand Strand Humane Society announced her resignation during a Wednesday night meeting.More >>
Traffic on U.S. 501 is always a problem, but it’s one officials are working to fix.More >>
Traffic on U.S. 501 is always a problem, but it’s one officials are working to fix.More >>
Time is up for Wedgefield residents in Lake City who received eviction notices to move their mobile homes off the property after Greater Lake City Community, a non-profit company, bought the land.More >>
Time is up for Wedgefield residents in Lake City who received eviction notices to move their mobile homes off the property after Greater Lake City Community, a non-profit company, bought the land.More >>
A Loris teen remained in jail Wednesday night following his arrest on a number of charges stemming from an incident last week on a Loris High School bus.More >>
A Loris teen remained in jail Wednesday night following his arrest on a number of charges stemming from an incident last week on a Loris High School bus.More >>
The FBI’s tactical bomb technician training is a way officers can become certified to assist the SWAT team when dealing with explosives.More >>
The FBI’s tactical bomb technician training is a way officers can become certified to assist the SWAT team when dealing with explosives.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>