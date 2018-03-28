FBI holding special tactical bomb training in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - For the first time ever, the FBI is holding special training in Myrtle Beach.

The FBI’s tactical bomb technician training is a way officers can become certified to assist the SWAT team when dealing with explosives. Fourteen officers from across the Southeast were chosen to take part in the two-week training. Two are from right here in South Carolina.

On Wednesday, the trainees worked through several different scenarios – from tactical situations with active shooters to incidents involving hostages, to deactivating mock explosive devices.

There was even role playing involved. Members of the Myrtle Beach Citizens Police Academy played hostages in some scenarios, giving those trainees a real-life situation.

“For the people that are training, it makes it more life-like. When you have other cops that are acting as role players, they anticipate what’s going on,” said Barbara Prescop, with the MBCPA. “When you have citizens we really don’t know what’s going on, and for us it’s very educational because we actually learn the mindset of those officers and how much planning and strategy goes into every little move that they make.”

There are only a few hundred officers across the country who have this certification.

