Two people, including president of board, announce their resignation during Grand Strand Humane Society meeting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The president of the board of directors of the Grand Strand Humane Society announced her resignation during a Wednesday night meeting.

According to a WMBF News reporter who is at the meeting, there was a motion from one board member to remove president Elena Nicholas. She then responded, “I’ll save you the trouble and just resign” and walked out of the building.

A second person also announced their resignation.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is attending the meeting, along with city manager John Pedersen.

