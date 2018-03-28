Two people, including president of board, announce their resigna - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two people, including president of board, announce their resignation during Grand Strand Humane Society meeting

The president of the board of directors of the Grand Strand Humane Society resigned Wednesday night. (Source: WMBF News) The president of the board of directors of the Grand Strand Humane Society resigned Wednesday night. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The president of the board of directors of the Grand Strand Humane Society announced her resignation during a Wednesday night meeting.

According to a WMBF News reporter who is at the meeting, there was a motion from one board member to remove president Elena Nicholas. She then responded, “I’ll save you the trouble and just resign” and walked out of the building.

A second person also announced their resignation.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is attending the meeting, along with city manager John Pedersen.

Stay with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

