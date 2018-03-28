Two people, including president of board, announce their resignation during Grand Strand Humane Society meeting

The president of the board of directors of the Grand Strand Humane Society announced her resignation during a Wednesday night meeting.More >>
It's taken some 20 years to get to where we are in today's opioid epidemic. While it's an issue nationally, we are feeling it's devastating effects here at home, too. In a WMBF News investigation, Kaitlin Stansell talked to doctors, lawmakers and patients who all have their own unique ideas about how to fight this battle.More >>
The 12th Circuit Solicitor has asked the South Carolina Attorney General to review the findings of its investigation into last weekend’s constable-involved shooting in Florence.More >>
The city of Marion has parted ways with its police chief.More >>
Traffic on U.S. 501 is always a problem, but it’s one officials are working to fix.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
