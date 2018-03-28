Marion police chief leaves department

Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie's last day with the department was Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The city of Marion has parted ways with its police chief.

According to a press release, city leaders and Chief Dewayne Tennie reached an agreement to end his employment with the Marion Police Department.

Wednesday was Tennie’s last day, the release stated.

MPD Lt. Tony Flowers will serve as the interim chief of police. The release said no further information regarding Tennie’s employment will be released, as it is a personnel matter.

Tennie was placed on administrative leave with pay earlier this month due to a pending investigation.

There has been no information provided at this time as to what that investigation is in reference to.

