Tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on southbound side of U.S. 5 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on southbound side of U.S. 501

A tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on the southbound side of U.S. 501. (Source: Brian Herndon) A tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on the southbound side of U.S. 501. (Source: Brian Herndon)
A tractor-trailer fire caused a traffic backup on U.S. 501 Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Patrick Lloyd) A tractor-trailer fire caused a traffic backup on U.S. 501 Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)
A tractor-trailer fire caused a traffic backup on U.S. 501 Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Amy Hannah) A tractor-trailer fire caused a traffic backup on U.S. 501 Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Amy Hannah)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters were called out to the beachbound side of U.S. 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard after a tractor-trailer caught on fire.

Viewer-submitted footage shows the cab of the truck becoming completely engulfed in flames. The man noted in the video the driver had gotten out.

The truck was hauling a number of vehicles on its trailer.

Camera footage from the S.C. Department of Transportation shows traffic on the southbound side of U.S. 501 is backed up due to the fire.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the blaze was under control around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported and only the carrier caught fire, not the vehicles being hauled. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Planners hope ‘reverse frontage road’ will ease traffic on Hwy. 501

    Planners hope ‘reverse frontage road’ will ease traffic on Hwy. 501

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:18:25 GMT
    Officials are working to fix traffic issues on U.S. 501. (Source: WMBF News)Officials are working to fix traffic issues on U.S. 501. (Source: WMBF News)
    Officials are working to fix traffic issues on U.S. 501. (Source: WMBF News)Officials are working to fix traffic issues on U.S. 501. (Source: WMBF News)

    Traffic on U.S. 501 is always a problem, but it’s one officials are working to fix.

    More >>

    Traffic on U.S. 501 is always a problem, but it’s one officials are working to fix.

    More >>

  • Tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on southbound side of U.S. 501

    Tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on southbound side of U.S. 501

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:09:04 GMT
    A tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on the southbound side of U.S. 501. (Source: Brian Herndon)A tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on the southbound side of U.S. 501. (Source: Brian Herndon)

    Firefighters were called out to the beachbound side of U.S. 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard after a tractor-trailer caught on fire.

    More >>

    Firefighters were called out to the beachbound side of U.S. 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard after a tractor-trailer caught on fire.

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach looking to attract big businesses with new incentive

    Surfside Beach looking to attract big businesses with new incentive

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:36:07 GMT
    Surfside Beach town leaders pass ordinance to lower business license fees for businesses grossing over $1 million. (Source: WMBF News)Surfside Beach town leaders pass ordinance to lower business license fees for businesses grossing over $1 million. (Source: WMBF News)
    Surfside Beach town leaders pass ordinance to lower business license fees for businesses grossing over $1 million. (Source: WMBF News)Surfside Beach town leaders pass ordinance to lower business license fees for businesses grossing over $1 million. (Source: WMBF News)

    The Town of Surfside Beach wants to attract more big businesses. The town council has voted to give those with higher incomes a bit of a break when setting up shop.

    More >>

    The Town of Surfside Beach wants to attract more big businesses. The town council has voted to give those with higher incomes a bit of a break when setting up shop.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    More >>

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

  • Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:13:56 GMT
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    More >>

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly