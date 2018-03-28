Tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on southbound side of U.S. 501

Traffic on U.S. 501 is always a problem, but it’s one officials are working to fix.More >>
Firefighters were called out to the beachbound side of U.S. 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard after a tractor-trailer caught on fire.More >>
The Town of Surfside Beach wants to attract more big businesses. The town council has voted to give those with higher incomes a bit of a break when setting up shop.More >>
Horry County leaders are looking into the possibility of ending trash fees for people who live in areas of high density like Carolina Forest or Forestbrook. County Councilman Johnny Vaught told WMBF News the idea is in the very early stages right now, and it was brought up at last week’s budget retreat.More >>
A group protesting male circumcision is picketing in Myrtle Beach Wednesday with signs and “bloodstained” clothing. The “Bloodstained Men and Their Friends” are on a 17-city, 18-day protest tour through the Carolinas to protest the practice of circumcising infant boys in the United States.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
A video released by the Ku Klux Klan has members of the NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition concerned about a rise in racism in South Mississippi.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
