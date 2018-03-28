Tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on southbound side of U.S. 501

A tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on the southbound side of U.S. 501. (Source: Brian Herndon)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters were called out to the beachbound side of U.S. 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard after a tractor-trailer caught on fire.

Viewer-submitted footage shows the cab of the truck becoming completely engulfed in flames. The man noted in the video the driver had gotten out.

The truck was hauling a number of vehicles on its trailer.

Camera footage from the S.C. Department of Transportation shows traffic on the southbound side of U.S. 501 is backed up due to the fire.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the blaze was under control around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported and only the carrier caught fire, not the vehicles being hauled.

@hcfirerescue and @CityOfConwayFD FINAL UPDATE on Commercial Car Carrier fire at WILD WING BLVD / E HWY 501. Incident in under control. No reports of injuries to occupants or firefighters. Carrier only involved in fire, not the vehicles. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 28, 2018

@hcfirerescue and @CityOfConwayFD responding to WILD WING BLVD / E HWY 501 for the report of a Commercial Car Carrier carrying numerous vehicles on fire. First units on location reporting a working fire with the carrier on fire — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.