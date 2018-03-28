'Bloodstained Men' in Myrtle Beach to protest male circumcision

Several protesters held signs at traffic at the corner of Mr. Joe White Ave. and Highway 17 Bypass (Source: Jon Dick)

A protester with a "bloodstained" crotch protesting the practice of male circumcision in the U.S. (Source: Jon Dick)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A group protesting male circumcision is picketing in Myrtle Beach Wednesday with signs and “bloodstained” clothing.

The “Bloodstained Men and Their Friends” are on a 17-city, 18-day protest tour through the Carolinas to protest the practice of circumcising infant boys in the United States. On Wednesday, they protested at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass with signs and jumpsuits with faux-bloodstains on the crotch, as a protest against the practice of surgically removing the foreskin from an infant’s penis, which is common for newborn boys in the United States.

The group will be in Florence on Thursday, and Fayetteville on Friday.

A news release for the group argues that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution guarantees equal protection of the law to all citizens, but while girls are federally protected from genital tampering, over 3,000 baby boys “lose their basic human right to an intact body every day in America.”

The group states that the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Circumcision Policy Statement is a “contradictory, convoluted, cleverly disguised cultural justification for an unnecessary, permanent, painful, and nonconsensual cosmetic procedure.”

The AAP policy on circumcision states, in part:

“Evaluation of current evidence indicates that the health benefits of newborn male circumcision outweigh the risks and that the procedure’s benefits justify access to this procedure for families who choose it. Specific benefits identified included prevention of urinary tract infections, penile cancer, and transmission of some sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has endorsed this statement.”

The protest is intended to peacefully confront parents and parents-to-be to remind them that “babies whose genitals are mutilated as infants grow up to be men who are speaking out about what was done to their penis before they could defend themselves.”

Read more about the group’s protests and doctrines on their website: www.bloodstainedmen.org

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.