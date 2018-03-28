Emergency crews rescue woman stuck in sand - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Emergency crews rescue woman stuck in sand

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews rescued a woman on Sands Street Tuesday after she became stuck in wet sand, according to a press release from the Lake City Police Department.

First responders arrived on scene at about 4:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a person stuck in what was believed to be a sinkhole. The woman, however, was stuck in sand up to her knees, the release states.

The Lake City Fire Department and police removed the woman by digging with their hands and a shovel. She was then transported to a local hospital by Florence County EMS for observation.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 'Bloodstained Men' in Myrtle Beach to protest male circumcision

    'Bloodstained Men' in Myrtle Beach to protest male circumcision

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:24:24 GMT
    A protester with a "bloodstained" crotch protesting the practice of male circumcision in the U.S. (Source: Jon Dick)A protester with a "bloodstained" crotch protesting the practice of male circumcision in the U.S. (Source: Jon Dick)
    A protester with a "bloodstained" crotch protesting the practice of male circumcision in the U.S. (Source: Jon Dick)A protester with a "bloodstained" crotch protesting the practice of male circumcision in the U.S. (Source: Jon Dick)

    A group protesting male circumcision is picketing in Myrtle Beach Wednesday with signs and “bloodstained” clothing. The “Bloodstained Men and Their Friends” are on a 17-city, 18-day protest tour through the Carolinas to protest the practice of circumcising infant boys in the United States.

    More >>

    A group protesting male circumcision is picketing in Myrtle Beach Wednesday with signs and “bloodstained” clothing. The “Bloodstained Men and Their Friends” are on a 17-city, 18-day protest tour through the Carolinas to protest the practice of circumcising infant boys in the United States.

    More >>

  • Emergency crews rescue woman stuck in sand

    Emergency crews rescue woman stuck in sand

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:06:40 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Emergency crews rescued a woman on Sands Street Tuesday after she became stuck in wet sand, according to a press release from the Lake City Police Department.

    More >>

    Emergency crews rescued a woman on Sands Street Tuesday after she became stuck in wet sand, according to a press release from the Lake City Police Department.

    More >>

  • Police need your help in locating missing man

    Police need your help in locating missing man

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:31:11 GMT
    Robert Layman (Source: HCPD Twitter)Robert Layman (Source: HCPD Twitter)

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, according to a tweet from HCPD. Robert Layman, 58, was last seen on March 22 in Little River.

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, according to a tweet from HCPD. Robert Layman, 58, was last seen on March 22 in Little River.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly