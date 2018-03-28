Emergency crews rescue woman stuck in sand

A group protesting male circumcision is picketing in Myrtle Beach Wednesday with signs and “bloodstained” clothing. The “Bloodstained Men and Their Friends” are on a 17-city, 18-day protest tour through the Carolinas to protest the practice of circumcising infant boys in the United States.More >>
Emergency crews rescued a woman on Sands Street Tuesday after she became stuck in wet sand, according to a press release from the Lake City Police Department.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, according to a tweet from HCPD. Robert Layman, 58, was last seen on March 22 in Little River.More >>
Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Conway Riverfest, according to an online posting from the Conway Chamber of Commerce.More >>
The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in regards to a shoplifting incident on Sunday at the Walmart on Church Street.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
An illness as a baby initially left Luke Adams a quadriplegic.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
