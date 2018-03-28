Emergency crews rescue woman stuck in sand

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews rescued a woman on Sands Street Tuesday after she became stuck in wet sand, according to a press release from the Lake City Police Department.

First responders arrived on scene at about 4:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a person stuck in what was believed to be a sinkhole. The woman, however, was stuck in sand up to her knees, the release states.

The Lake City Fire Department and police removed the woman by digging with their hands and a shovel. She was then transported to a local hospital by Florence County EMS for observation.

