Police need your help in locating missing man

WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, according to a tweet from HCPD. Robert Layman, 58, was last seen on March 22 in Little River.More >>
Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Conway Riverfest, according to an online posting from the Conway Chamber of Commerce.More >>
The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in regards to a shoplifting incident on Sunday at the Walmart on Church Street.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing two Conway bank employees during a robbery last August immediately offered to plead guilty to all charges and agree to a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to new documents in his case.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
Not a distinct, well-defined organ like the heart, liver or even the skin, it's made up of widespread, fluid-filled spaces in and between tissues all over the body known as the "interstitium."More >>
