Police need your help in locating missing man

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, according to a tweet from HCPD.

Robert Layman, 58, was last seen on March 22 in Little River. Police say he was driving a white BMW 650I convertible with a black top. Layman could possibly be in the Myrtle Beach area, the tweet states.

If you know his whereabouts, call police at 843-248-1520.

