Applications now being accepted for 2018 Conway Riverfest

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Conway Riverfest (Source: Conway Chamber of Commerce)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Conway Riverfest, according to an online posting from the Conway Chamber of Commerce.

The Riverfest will be held on June 30 starting at 11:00 AM.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.