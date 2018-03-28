Police seeking to identify man in Walmart shoplifting incident - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seeking to identify man in Walmart shoplifting incident

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in regards to a shoplifting incident on Sunday at the Walmart on Church Street.

According to police, the man left the store in a silver sedan without paying for an item.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway PD at 843-248-1790.

